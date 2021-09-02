Supreme Court refuses to block restrictive Texas abortion law in 5-4 decision

People walk past the U.S. Supreme Court the day the court is set to release orders and opinions in Washington, June 1, 2021.

The Supreme Court declined to block a Texas law banning most abortions in a 5-4 decision late Wednesday.

Chief Justice John Roberts and the court's three Democratic appointees, Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, dissented.

The "heartbeat" law took effect after midnight in Texas on Wednesday. It bars most abortions after as early as six weeks of pregnancy — when many women still have yet to discover they are pregnant — and allows private citizens to file civil lawsuits against abortion providers.

Sotomayor called the decision "stunning," saying the Texas law "flouts nearly 50 years of federal precedents."

"Presented with an application to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny, a majority of Justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand," she wrote.