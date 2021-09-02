House to vote on abortion rights bill after Supreme Court declines to block restrictive Texas law

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, August 25, 2021.

The House will vote on a reproductive rights bill when it returns later this month, following the Supreme Court's refusal to block one of the country's most restrictive abortion laws that took effect in Texas this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday.

The Democratic-held chamber plans to take up the Women's Health Protection Act after lawmakers come back to Washington on Sept. 20. The legislation, led in the House by Democratic Rep. Judy Chu of California, would establish the legal right to abortion nationwide and prevent states from putting medically unnecessary restrictions on the procedures.

Supporters aim to effectively make the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision federal law as restrictive measures in Texas and other states threaten to undermine the landmark ruling affirming the right for women to have an abortion.

"Every woman, everywhere has the constitutional right to basic health care," Pelosi said in a statement Thursday.

The Texas law "is the most extreme, dangerous abortion ban in half a century, and its purpose is to destroy Roe v. Wade, and even refuses to make exceptions for cases of rape and incest. This ban necessitates codifying Roe v. Wade," she continued.