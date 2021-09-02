Treasury yields move lower ahead of initial jobless claims

U.S. government debt prices moved higher on Thursday morning as investors awaited new jobless claims figures.

At around 5 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved 50 basis points lower to 1.2970% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also dropped about 16 basis points to trade at 1.9174%. Yields move inversely to prices.

This comes after disappointing employment data on Wednesday. Treasury yields turned flat off the back of the data showing fewer jobs were created in August in the U.S. than expected.