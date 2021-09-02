Treasury yields move lower ahead of initial jobless claims

U.S. government debt prices moved higher on Thursday morning as investors awaited new jobless claims figures.
At around 5 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved 50 basis points lower to 1.2970% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also dropped about 16 basis points to trade at 1.9174%. Yields move inversely to prices.
This comes after disappointing employment data on Wednesday. Treasury yields turned flat off the back of the data showing fewer jobs were created in August in the U.S. than expected.
Treasurys
These moves also anticipate new labor data releases on Thursday, including initial jobless claims, productivity and unit labor costs at 8:30 a.m. ET. There will also be new factory orders out at 10 a.m. ET.
Market players are also monitoring comments from Fed officials with Atlanta Fed Pres. Raphael Bostic due to speak at 10 a.m. ET and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly addressing an audience at 3 p.m. ET.