Widely used in the U.S., E10 gasoline is now being rolled out in Britain

The U.K. government has started the rollout of E10 gasoline to pumps, claiming the fuel, which contains ethanol, could cut carbon dioxide emissions from transport by 750,000 tonnes each year. This equates to removing 350,000 cars off roads, it said.

Known as E10, the gasoline is blended with as much as 10% ethanol and can be used with more than 95% of all petrol vehicles, according to authorities. Going forward, E10 will become the standard grade for petrol in England, Scotland and Wales. It's slated to be introduced to Northern Ireland next year.

E10 is already widely used in countries such as the United States, Australia and across Europe. It has been used in the U.S. for decades and now makes up the vast majority of gas sold in the country.

British motorists with older vehicles are being advised to check if they are compatible with the new fuel using an online tool. If this is not the case, they are being told to use a different blend, E5, which contains as much as 5% of renewable ethanol. Diesel fuel is not changing.

"Although more and more drivers are switching to electric, there are steps we can take today to reduce emissions from the millions of vehicles already on our roads," Grant Shapps, the U.K.'s transport secretary, said in a statement.