Biden urges Congress to pass his economic plans after weak jobs report: 'Our country needs these investments'

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the August jobs numbers in the State Dining Room at the White House on September 03, 2021 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Friday pushed Congress to pass his more than $4 trillion economic agenda in order to boost sluggish job growth. The president made his case for spending on infrastructure, climate policy and the social safety net after the Labor Department said the country added 235,000 jobs in August. The figure fell well short of the 720,000 jobs economists had expected. Biden pinned the poor report on the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus and the reluctance of many eligible Americans to get a Covid-19 vaccine. He said the U.S. could boost its economy by reining in the virus and passing his two economic plans, which he said would help the middle class and make the country more resilient to the kind of extreme weather that knocked out power in New Orleans and crippled transit in New York City in recent days. "Our country needs these investments," Biden said. "I'm not asking for anything other than some fairness being injected into the system."

Biden stressed he does not see the investments as a "short-term stimulus" while the country emerges from the pandemic's shadow. He said the proposals are designed to create "long-term prosperity." The president's push for his economic agenda comes a day after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., complicated his party's plans to pass it in Congress. Manchin, whose vote Democrats will need to approve an up to $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill in the Senate, urged congressional leaders to "pause" consideration of the measure. The senator, who helped to negotiate the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, cited inflation and long-term debt as reasons for a delay. He did not rule out voting for a proposal that costs less than $3.5 trillion.