Former NFL star Terrell Owens joins OnlyFans

Terrell Owens is joining OnlyFans.

The former National Football League star wide receiver will launch a channel on site to host fitness sessions, recap his career and preview his off-the-field business endeavors. Specific terms of Owens' deal with OnlyFans weren't disclosed, but content creators on the platform make money from subscriptions and share earnings with OnlyFans.

In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Owens said he'll also collect fees for usage of his name, image and likeness.

"I'm trying to be a businessman," he said when asked about the agreement. "Those terms will be worked out with my legal and [OnlyFans] legal."

Based in London, OnlyFans was founded in 2016, and the company says it has 130 million users, more than 1.5 million content creators, and, according to Bloomberg, made over $400 million in revenue in 2020. OnlyFans is owned by software firm Fenix International Limited -- a company that is valued at $1.4 billion, according to PitchBook.

OnlyFans says it paid over $5 billion to creators, including sexual content makers that help popularize the site. On Aug. 20, OnlyFans said it would ban explicit videos. Owens was originally slated to join OnlyFans last month, but delayed the announcement due to the brief ban. Founder Tim Stokely told The Financial Times unfair treatment from banks was behind the decision, but after user backlash, OnlyFans reversed the ban.

Owens joins other entertainment figures on the platform, which boomed during the pandemic. Endeavor-owned Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Sean O'Malley has an account, and music star Cardi B also has a $4.99 per month subscription package. Owens did not say how much a subscription to his page will cost.

Owens, 47, called OnlyFans a "unique platform" but cautioned, "there will not be any sexual content that I'll be providing. It's not only just the risqué and other things that are associated with OnlyFans," Owens added. "But it's another platform for engagement with my fans in addition to the other social media platforms."