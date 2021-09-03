Avoid this crucial mistake when taking a mental health break, says a top psychologist

After an exceptionally stressful year-and-a-half, some companies are finally telling their employees to take a break.

This week, apparel giant Nike's headquarters were largely empty: The company gave many of its workers the full week off. The move followed similar strategies from social media platform LinkedIn and dating app Bumble, which each gave employees a full week off in April and June, respectively. Bumble later announced the tactic as a twice-yearly perk.

Next week, hospitality start-up Getaway — a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based vacation rental service with 580 tiny, isolated cabins spread across the country — plans to temporarily close down for its 341 employees. "Having time off is good for us, and makes us experience things besides work," says Getaway founder and CEO Jon Staff. "It also makes us better at our work."

For the most part, companies using this strategy are encouraging staffers to leave work behind: no logging on to check emails, or work-related meetings. At Getaway, Staff says, one employee is going home to visit family after their mother's passing. Another is expecting a visit from their child who's in the army. Staff says those stories help justify the nearly $1 million expense of fully compensating every employee during the week off. What he expects in return from his team is simple: "Don't work."

Here's the problem, according to psychologists: Many people tend to struggle with that seemingly straightforward request. Lynn Bufka, a senior director at the American Psychological Association, says it's a natural human tendency to instead jump straight into your stressful and ever-growing to-do list during your time off.

Fight that impulse, she says.