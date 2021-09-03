Treasury yields rise slightly ahead of August jobs data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added less than a basis point, rising to 1.295% at 4:15 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed less than a basis point to 1.91%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Friday morning, ahead of the release of August's jobs report.

The August nonfarm payrolls report is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect 720,000 jobs were added in the month, down from 943,000 jobs added in July. The unemployment rate is expected to dip to 5.2%, compared to 5.4% in July.

Investors will be looking at the data closely, given the recovery in the U.S. labor market is being used by the Federal Reserve to gauge when it should tighten monetary policy.

The release of the highly anticipated jobs report follows better-than-expected jobless claims data, which came out on Thursday. The Labor Department reported that 340,000 jobless claims were filed during the week ended Aug. 28, versus the 345,000 estimate.