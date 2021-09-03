Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on August's huge-miss jobs report

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks on August's disappointing jobs report, which showed the lowest total since January.

The Labor Department's latest report showed nonfarm payrolls increasing by just 235,000, well below the 720,000 predicted by economists. The unemployment rate dropped to 5.2% from 5.4%, in line with estimates.

After delivering remarks in the state dining room of the White House, Biden is set to head to New Orleans, Louisiana, and other areas in the state that was battered by Hurricane Ida.

