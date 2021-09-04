'Stagflation' is the greatest threat to Europe’s recovery, warns ex-Italian PM Monti

Former Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti told CNBC Saturday that he believes the greatest threat to Europe's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is "stagflation."

Monti, now the president of Italy's Bocconi University, said the "huge mass" of accommodative monetary policy by central banks and fiscal stimulus from governments, implemented to support economies amid the coronavirus pandemic, "may well fire more inflation."

At the same time, Monti said there were "a number of constraints on the flexibility of production" to increase.

Stagflation is generally considered to be when the rate of inflation is high but economic growth has slowed and unemployment remains elevated.

The IHS Markit euro zone flash composite purchasing managers' index, which looks at activity across manufacturing and services, hit a two-month low of 59.5 in August versus 60.2 in July. A reading higher than 50 still represents an expansion in economic activity, but many economists have suggested that momentum may be slowing in the region.