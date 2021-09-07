5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Wall Street looks steady after last week's delta-driven Covid concerns

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, August 27, 2021. Source: NYSE

2. El Salvador becomes first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender

One of the many stores where bitcoin is accepted in El Zonte, El Salvador.

Bitcoin retreated 1.5% on Tuesday after topping $52,000 on Monday, a level not seen since May, as El Salvador revealed it bought 400 bitcoins worth nearly $21 million. The announcement came as El Salvador's bitcoin law, which was passed in June, took effect Tuesday, making bitcoin legal tender there. El Salvador is the first country to do so. But since bitcoin is known for its volatility at times, the move raised concerns about its effectiveness as a currency. Bitcoin hit an all-time high over $64,000 in April but sold off heavily in June and July, even dipping briefly below $30,000. But since mid-July, bitcoin has been gaining ground again.

3. Pfizer Covid booster shots may be ready as early as week of Sept. 20

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, gives an opening statement during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the on-going federal response to COVID-19, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., May 11, 2021. Greg Nash | Pool | Reuters

As total Covid cases in America topped 40 million over the holiday weekend, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said the U.S. will likely start to widely distribute Pfizer vaccine booster shots during the week of Sept. 20. The Biden administration has announced plans to offer third doses to people who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, pending approval from public health officials. The U.S. recommends an additional shot eight months after the second dose. However, only Pfizer may get FDA and CDC approval in time for the rollout, Fauci said Sunday.

4. Biden to tour Ida flooding damage in New Jersey and New York

US President Joe Biden takes part in a briefing with local leaders on the impact of Hurricane Ida at the St. John Parish's Emergency Operations Center in LaPlace, Louisiana on September 3, 2021. Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

President Joe Biden will survey damage in parts of the Northeast that suffered catastrophic flash flooding last week from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Biden on Tuesday is set to tour Manville, New Jersey, and the New York City borough of Queens. At least 50 people were killed in six Eastern states as record rainfall last week overwhelmed rivers and sewer systems. Some people were trapped in fast-filling basement apartments and cars, or swept away as they tried to escape. The storm also spawned several tornadoes. More than a half of those deaths were in New Jersey. Biden toured Ida damage on the Gulf Coast last week.

5. Deutsche Telekom lifts T-Mobile US stake in SoftBank swap deal

German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom's headquarters in Bonn, Germany. Andreas Rentz | Getty Images