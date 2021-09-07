Apple sends invites for Sept. 14 launch event where new iPhones expected

Apple sent out invitations to the media for its annual launch event on Sept. 14, where the company is expected to announce new iPhones.

The company may also announce new Apple Watch and AirPods models. Apple releases Apple Watches on an annual basis and the AirPods are due for a revision since the last update was released in 2019.

Apple's launch will be streamed on Apple's website. Apple has held virtual launch events since the start of the pandemic in 2020.