UK’s Boris Johnson to hike taxes to tackle Covid and social care crises

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce plans to hike taxes on Tuesday to fund health care and reforms to the country's social care system.

By increasing the National Insurance rate (a tax on earnings) by an expected 1.25%, Johnson's government aims to tackle crises in social care funding and National Health Service treatment waiting lists, the latter of which has spiraled amid escalating pressure on health care services throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The increased rate could reportedly raise more than £10 billion ($13.8 billion) a year.

Johnson is set to announce the changes in a statement to the House of Commons on Tuesday. The Prime Minister's spokesman confirmed to Sky News on Tuesday morning that Cabinet ministers had approved the plans.

Under Britain's National Insurance scheme, workers and employers pay a levy that funds certain welfare programs like state pensions, statutory sick pay and maternity pay. People over the state pension age do not pay the levy, which effectively lowers their tax bill.

For workers earning between £797 and £4,189 a month, National Insurance payments are 12% of their earnings. Additional earnings in excess of £4,189 a month are taxed at 2%. Those payments are made on top of income tax.

Meanwhile, British newspaper The Sun reported on Tuesday that Cabinet sources had said "the most profitable" participants in the stock market would also be subject to fresh tax hikes, which the BBC reported would come in the form of greater taxes on shareholder dividends.

England's NHS will be given a £5.4 billion cash injection over the next six months to bolster its response to the Covid-19 crisis, the government announced on Monday. Of that funding, £1 billion will go toward reducing the treatment backlog created by the pandemic.

In August, an analysis carried out by The Nuffield Trust found that almost 1.2 million people in England were having to wait more than six months to access vital NHS services like cardiology and brain surgery.