Long-term unemployed workers still have access to federal jobless aid in these states

Millions of Americans and their families lost their access to pandemic unemployment insurance as several key programs expired over the weekend.

Moving forward, the 2.8 million people collecting traditional UI as of August 14 will no longer see a $300 weekly enhancement. Some 5.4 million people drawing from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which supports those not traditionally eligible for aid including freelancers and gig workers, will lose jobless benefits altogether.

A third program, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, will no longer support the long-term unemployed who've exhausted their state's benefit window, which is generally 26 weeks but varies by state. Roughly 3.8 million people were collecting PEUC as of mid-August.

Workers who lose PEUC in some states may be eligible for continued aid by moving over to Extended Benefits, EB, a federally funded aid program that kicks in depending on their state's unemployment rate.

These benefits are currently on in a handful of states, but many are set to expire soon after the program is no longer 100% federally funded through the American Rescue Plan Act at the end of this week.

California, Illinois, Nevada and Texas will end their EB programs after Sept. 11.

But EB will remain on for up to 13 weeks of additional jobless aid to eligible residents in Connecticut, New Jersey and New Mexico.

Eligibility requirements for EB differ from PEUC, so you may have to apply for the new program separately with your state. In some states offering EB, like California and New Jersey, you may be automatically moved over to the program when you certify for your weekly benefit. You can check your state's labor department for specific information about qualifying for and claiming EB.

The Biden administration previously called on states to use emergency coronavirus funds to provide additional benefits to millions across the country still out of work. But many state labor departments confirmed they have no intention of extending or providing additional benefits on their own.

