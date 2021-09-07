WHO says Covid will mutate like the flu and is likely here to stay

Executive Director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergencies program Mike Ryan speaks at a news conference on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Covid-19 is likely "here to stay with us" as the virus continues to mutate in unvaccinated countries across the world and previous hopes of eradicating the virus diminish, global health officials said Tuesday.

"I think this virus is here to stay with us and it will evolve like influenza pandemic viruses, it will evolve to become one of the other viruses that affects us," Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Program.

Officials at the global health agency have previously said vaccines do not guarantee that the world would eradicated Covid-19 like it has other viruses. Several leading health experts, including White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and Stephane Bancel, the CEO of Covid vaccine maker Moderna, have warned that the world will have to live with Covid forever, much like influenza.