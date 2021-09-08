5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Dow looks steady after starting week off 269 points

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

2. Coinbase shares fall after company reveals SEC plans to sue

Coinbase has received notice of a possible enforcement action from the Securities and Exchange Commission related to its interest-earning product, which the company had planned to launch in the coming weeks. The cryptocurrency exchange and services firm received a so-called Wells notice from the SEC a week ago, saying the regulator intends to sue Coinbase over the product, called Coinbase Lend, the company disclosed in a Tuesday night blog post. Shares of Coinbase fell 3% in premarket trading Wednesday.

3. BlackRock responds to Soros’ criticism over China investments

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has responded to sharp criticism from billionaire investor George Soros over the firm's investments in China. Writing in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, Soros described BlackRock's initiative in China as a "tragic mistake" that would "damage the national security interests of the U.S. and other democracies." Soros' comments come after BlackRock launched a set of mutual funds and other investment products for Chinese consumers. BlackRock told CNBC on Wednesday its China mutual fund subsidiary set up its first fund there after raising over $1 billion from more than 111,000 investors.

4. White House proposes stopgap to avoid government shutdown

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the August Jobs Report at the White House in Washington, September 3, 2021. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

The White House is proposing a stopgap spending measure to fund the government beyond the end of its fiscal year this month. The bill would include billions of dollars in aid to help people recover from Hurricane Ida and to assist in the relocation of Afghans who fled Kabul. The plan to avoid a government shutdown comes as lawmakers haggle over a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a Democrat-backed $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package.

U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., questions IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig at a June 8, 2021 Senate Finance Committee hearing. Tom Williams | Pool | Reuters

To help pay for that $3.5 trillion spending plan, congressional Democrats are floating a slew of taxes, including new levies on the wealthy. A couple of proposals from Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden call for so-called mark-to-market taxes on derivatives and carried interest, which may result in levies on gains every year.

5. Amazon expands grab and go; Apple sets September event

The grab-and-go options in the space are more for families looking for a dinner solution, whereas Amazon Go stores are focused on serving breakfast and lunch needs. Source: Lauren Thomas, CNBC

Amazon said Wednesday it's bringing its automated grab-and-go technology to two Whole Foods stores — one in California, the other in Washington, D.C. Shoppers who want to skip the checkout line can enter the store by either scanning an app, inserting a credit or debit card linked to their Amazon account, or placing their palm over the company's palm-scanning payment system, called Amazon One. Shares of Amazon, as of Tuesday's close, were off 7% from their all-time high of $3,773.08 in July. The stock was steady in Wednesday's premarket.

Apple