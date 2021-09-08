Asia-Pacific stocks slip; Japan revises second-quarter GDP estimate upward

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific fell in Wednesday morning trade, with Japan revising upward its estimates for second-quarter growth. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.12% while the Topix index declined fractionally. Japan's economy saw 1.9% annualized growth, higher than the initial estimate for a 1.3% rise, revised government data showed Wednesday. The revised GDP estimate was higher than economists median forecast in a Reuters poll for a 1.6% annualized growth. South Korea's Kospi also shed 0.41%, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 0.29%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.18% lower.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 269.09 points to 35,100 while the S&P 500 shed 0.34% to 4,520.03. The Nasdaq Composite advanced fractionally to 15,374.33. The mixed moves stateside came as concerns over the potential economic hit of the delta variant weighed on investor sentiment, with Goldman Sachs downgrading its U.S. economic growth outlook over the weekend.

Bitcoin falls