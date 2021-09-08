Asia-Pacific stocks slip; Japan revises second-quarter GDP estimate upward

- Asia-Pacific stocks declined in Wednesday morning trade.
- Japan's economy saw 1.9% annualized growth, higher than the initial estimate for a 1.3% rise, revised government data showed Wednesday. The revised GDP estimate was higher than economists median forecast in a Reuters poll for a 1.6% annualized growth.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific fell in Wednesday morning trade, with Japan revising upward its estimates for second-quarter growth.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.12% while the Topix index declined fractionally.
South Korea's Kospi also shed 0.41%, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 0.29%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.18% lower.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 269.09 points to 35,100 while the S&P 500 shed 0.34% to 4,520.03. The Nasdaq Composite advanced fractionally to 15,374.33.
The mixed moves stateside came as concerns over the potential economic hit of the delta variant weighed on investor sentiment, with Goldman Sachs downgrading its U.S. economic growth outlook over the weekend.
Bitcoin falls
Bitcoin's price fell following a recent surge above $52,000. It was last trading at $46,500 as of 8:08 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to data from Coin Metrics. The volatile moves in the cryptocurrency's price came as El Salvador on Tuesday officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender, becoming the first country to do so.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.539 following a recent climb from below 92.4.
The Japanese yen traded at 110.27 per dollar, weaker than levels below 109.8 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7384 after yesterday's decline from levels above $0.744.
Oil prices were mixed in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures below the flatline, trading at $71.66 per barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.16% to $68.46 per barrel.