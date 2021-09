SELINSGROVE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - 2021/01/27: A woman walks past the GameStop store inside the Susquehanna Valley Mall. An online group sent share prices of GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) soaring in an attempt to squeeze short sellers.

GameStop is set to report second-quarter results on Wednesday after the bell, and if history is any indication, investors should prepare for the stock to fall.