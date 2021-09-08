Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lululemon, Boston Beer, GameStop & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Lululemon — Shares of the athletic retailer surged more than 10% in after hours trading on Wednesday after reporting fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue that topped analysts' expectations. The retailer also offered a better-than-expected outlook for the third quarter and for the year.

Boston Beer — Shares of the acholic beverage company tanked 9% in after hours trading on Wednesday after pulling its earnings guidance amid slowing growth in its hard seltzer brand. "The Company now expects to incur hard seltzer-related inventory write-offs, shortfall fees payable to 3rd party brewers, and other costs that will be expensed during the remainder of fiscal 2021," the company said in a press release.

RH — Shares of the furniture retailer rose 3% in extended trading on Wednesday after beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. RH earned $8.48 per share, topping estimates of $6.48 per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $989 million, above expectations of $975.4 million.

GameStop — Shares of the brick-and-mortar video game retailer slumped 2% after the bell on Wednesday after reporting a loss of 76 cents per share. The company said it made $1.8 billion in revenue. EPS and revenue were not comparable to estimates.