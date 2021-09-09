5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Dow set to open lower after closing down three sessions in a row

Traders work at the trading floor in the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Aug. 19, 2021. Wang Ying | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

2. GameStop sinks on lack of guidance; Lululemon soars on strong outlook

A person wearing a protective mask exits from a GameStop Corp. store at a mall in San Diego, California, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Bing Guan | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of GameStop, the original meme stock, lost 7% in Thursday's premarket, the morning after the videogame retailer reported its second-quarter loss narrowed on a year-over-year basis. GameStop, whose stock was still up more than 900% in 2021, did not provide an outlook for the coming quarters or take questions during its post-results conference call. The company also said the SEC has requested additional documents for a probe into GameStop and other companies' trading activity, which the company had disclosed in May.

Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a Lululemon store in San Francisco, California, on Monday, March 29, 2021. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Lululemon shares soared roughly 14% in the premarket after the athletic and leisure apparel maker late Wednesday reported second-quarter profit and revenue that topped analysts' expectations. The company has benefited from consumers buying its clothes for their stay-at-home wardrobes. But now, many people are also seeking out stretchy pants and other comfort pieces for their return to the office. Lululemon offered a better-than-expected outlook for the third quarter and fiscal 2021.

3. United staff with religious exemptions to Covid shot must take unpaid leave

A traveler wearing a protective mask waits to board a United Airlines flight at San Francisco International Airport, Oct. 15, 2020. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

United employees granted exemptions to the company's vaccinate mandate for religious reasons will be put on temporary unpaid leave starting next month, the airline told staff Wednesday, citing the recent rise in Covid cases. United also said that if an employee's request for a religious exemption is denied, they must be vaccinated within five weeks of the denial notice and get the first shot by Sept. 27, or they will be terminated. The carriers' approaches to boost staff vaccination rates have varied. Delta Air Lines, for example, is imposing a $200 per month surcharge on unvaccinated employees' company health care premiums.

4. Biden to unveil drive to boost Covid vaccinations, fight delta variant

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Samuel Corum | Bloomberg | Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Thursday is set to outline a six-pronged federal effort to boost Covid vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant, which is killing thousands in the U.S. each week and jeopardizing the nation's economic recovery. Biden is expected to push vaccine mandates for workforces and schools. He'll talk about new ways to increase testing and promote mask requirements. The president will emphasize steps to help the economy as well as moves to improve treatment for those with Covid.

5. Ukraine to become latest country to legalize bitcoin as it goes global