AMC and GameStop see retail trading interest dip as new meme stocks rally: CNBC After Hours

GameStop rallies all the way back from 10% post-earnings slide as retail investors come to rescue

GameStop staged a stunning intraday comeback from its post-earnings sell-off on Thursday as retail investors looked past the lack of clarity on turnaround plans and piled into the meme star. Shares of the video game retailer closed the session 0.2% higher at $199.18 in heavy trading after losing as much as 10.5% at its session low of $178 apiece. The initial drop came as GameStop failed to provide an outlook for the upcoming quarters and details on its e-commerce transformation, which disappointed Wall Street analysts. But signs emerged that small investors on Reddit's chatroom WallStreetBets decided to buy the dip in the name, pushing the stock higher. GME was the single most popular ticker mention on the forum, overtaking previous stars of the show Clover Health and SPY (the exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500), according to alternative research provider Quiver Quantitative.

Amazon to cover 100% of college tuition for U.S. hourly employees

Amazon said Thursday it will offer to pay 100% of college tuition for its 750,000 U.S. hourly employees. The e-commerce giant is following the lead of other large U.S. companies that are dangling perks such as education benefits or more pay to woo workers in a tight job market. Starting in January, Amazon said, it will cover the cost of college tuition, fees and textbooks for hourly employees in its operations network after 90 days of employment. It will also begin covering high school diploma programs, GEDs and English as a second language certifications for employees. Operations workers include employees in Amazon's sprawling network of warehouses and distribution centers. The benefit will apply to hundreds of education institutions across the country, Amazon said. Amazon previously offered to pay for 95% of tuition, fees and textbooks for hourly associates through its career choice program.

