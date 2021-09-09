Asia-Pacific stocks set for lower start; China inflation data for August ahead

- Futures pointed to a lower open for Asia-Pacific stocks.
- China's consumer price index and producer price index for August is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a lower start on Thursday following overnight declines on Wall Street. Meanwhile, investors looked ahead to the release of China's August inflation data.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,925 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,910. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 30,181.21.
Australian stocks also looked poised to slip at the open, with the SPI futures contract at 7,478.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,512.
Overnight stateside, the Dow and S&P 500 fell for a third straight day, while the Nasdaq dropped for its first session in five. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 68.93 points to 35,031.07 while the S&P 500 dipped 0.13% to 4,514.07. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.57% to 15,286.64.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.653 following its climb earlier in the week from below 92.4.
The Japanese yen traded at 110.24 per dollar, stronger than levels around 110.4 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7364, lower than levels above $0.74 seen earlier this week.