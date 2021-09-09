Asia-Pacific stocks set for lower start; China inflation data for August ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a lower start on Thursday following overnight declines on Wall Street. Meanwhile, investors looked ahead to the release of China's August inflation data.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,925 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,910. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 30,181.21.

Australian stocks also looked poised to slip at the open, with the SPI futures contract at 7,478.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,512.