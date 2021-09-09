Cramer says 'GameStop offers you nothing' compared to the clear vision at another meme name

SELINSGROVE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - 2021/01/27: A woman walks past the GameStop store inside the Susquehanna Valley Mall. An online group sent share prices of GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) soaring in an attempt to squeeze short sellers.

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday that GameStop's post-quarterly results conference call "was not a conference call," blasting the company for providing only scant details about its turnaround plans.

However, Cramer said that not all meme stocks are created equal as he reiterated praise for AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron's vision to get more people back in theaters.