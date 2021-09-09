European markets head for lower open ahead of European Central Bank meeting

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower on Thursday as investors in the region watch for announcements from the European Central Bank.

London's FTSE is seen opening 38 points lower at 7,061, Germany's DAX 45 points lower at 15,577, France's CAC 40 down 17 points at 6,655 and Italy's FTSE MIB 63 points lower at 25,775, according to IG.

All eyes will be on the ECB on Thursday, with market players keen to hear the bank's outlook on inflation, interest rates and hints on when it might start tapering its massive asset-purchase program despite uncertainty over economic growth and Covid.

The ECB announces its latest monetary policy decision at 12:45 p.m. London time and holds a press conference shortly afterward.

Elsewhere overnight, Asia-Pacific markets saw Chinese stocks fell on Thursday and U.S. stock futures were mildly lower in overnight trading Wednesday as investors remained cautious over the economy.