Ford to spend $2 billion to restructure operations and close plants in India

DETROIT – Ford Motor is ending production in India, shutting down its two large plants there and terminating thousands of employees as CEO Jim Farley restructures the automaker's operations as part of a turnaround plan.

The company said Thursday that the actions will cost about $2 billion, including pretax special charges of about $600 million in 2021 and $1.2 billion in 2022. About $300 million of the $2 billion will be non-cash charges, including accelerated depreciation and amortization, according to the company.

Ford has two vehicle and engine plants – Chennai and Sanand – in the country that employ thousands of people. Ford said Sanand will wind down production by year's end, followed by Chennai by the second quarter of 2022.

About 4,000 people will lose their jobs be affected by the plans, according to the company.