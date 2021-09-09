Don't let fear and anxiety ruin your financial life. These strategies can help you stay on track

Chassity Jackson, founder of Battle Beauties Fashion, is worried about falling back into a depression over money.

Chassity Jackson is worried about her financial future.

While the 42-year-old Air Force veteran is financially secure now, that wasn't always the case.

Two years ago, she was living in a car with her 11-year-old son, suffering from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I didn't know where my next meal was coming from," said Jackson, who lives in Destin, Florida.

"Finances were very sparse," she added. "That is terrifying as a mom."

She's now a part-time graduate student, president of Boots on the Ground International Ministries, which helps children and homeless veterans, and has her own fashion company, Battle Beauties Fashion.

"I'm in a good place but I also have a residue of anxiety because I don't want to revisit that trauma ever again," said Jackson, who is combat-disabled.

While past trauma can certainly impact one's current financial mental health, recognizing that there is something making Jackson feel anxious is a great step, said licensed marriage and family therapist Dr. George James, chief innovation officer and senior staff therapist at the non-profit Council for Relationships.

"Sometimes we are on autopilot and we don't even recognize we are making financial decisions because of some past injury or pain," he said.

There are any number of reasons people may be feeling anxious or stressed. The Covid-19 pandemic is a big one for many. Just over 40% of U.S. adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the crisis, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.