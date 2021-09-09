Moderna shares rise after company reveals single-shot vaccine booster for Covid and flu

Anjali Sundararaman, a student nurse at San Francisco State University, administers a dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Cuixia Xu during a vaccination clinic at the Southeast Health Center in the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood in San Francisco, California on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Moderna said Thursday it's developing a single dose vaccine that combines boosters against Covid and the flu. Shares jumped 5% after the announcement.

"Today we are announcing the first step in our novel respiratory vaccine program with the development of a single dose vaccine that combines a booster against COVID-19 and a booster against flu," CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement Thursday. "We are making progress on enrolling patients in our rare disease programs, and we are fully enrolled in our personalized cancer vaccine trial. We believe this is just the beginning of a new age of information-based medicines."

Bancel previously said the company hoped to have a booster shot that would combine protection against both viruses.

