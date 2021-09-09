'Win their hearts and minds': Nestle CEO on plans to address young consumers' sustainability concerns

The CEO of consumer goods giant Nestle told CNBC Thursday that sustainability concerns among its younger customers were "off the charts" and a major influence on purchasing decisions.

"If you win their hearts and minds, I mean, this is the future growth of the business," Mark Schneider, a founding member of the CNBC ESG Council, said. "Basic rule No. 1 in consumer goods marketing and food and beverage marketing is never, ever lose the younger generation."

Schneider, who was speaking to CNBC's Geoff Cutmore on the outskirts of Lausanne, Switzerland, cited two reasons for this. "Not only will they come into prime earning and consuming years, they're also the role model for the other generations on what to do."

The largest food and beverage company on the planet, Nestle has a significant environmental footprint. In 2018, its total emissions amounted to 113 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, with just under 95% of these stemming from its supply chain, which are part of its "Scope 3" emissions.

By the year 2030, Nestle wants to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 50%. It's aiming for net zero emissions by 2050 "at the latest."



This target does include most Scope 3 emissions — including things such as ingredient sourcing and the management of logistics — but there are also some exclusions from the category.

At the moment, Nestle's target does not cover emissions from what it describes as "consumer use of sold products" and "purchased services, leased assets, capital goods, investments."

These accounted for 12.7 million and 8.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions for Nestle in 2018, respectively.

Supply chain woes