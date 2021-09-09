Watch live: Biden announces new Covid vaccine and testing mandates for millions of U.S. workers

[The stream is slated to start at 5:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation Thursday to outline the administration's next steps in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The president is expected to lay out his plan to mandate vaccines for federal workers, contractors and private companies with 100 or more employees.

The Pentagon recently mandated vaccines for all U.S. service members and defense contractors after Pfizer's Covid vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The United States is still mired by a pandemic that has lasted almost two years, with several states still struggling with crowded hospitals and dwindling staff.

President Biden and federal health officials dubbed the current outbreak, the "pandemic of the unvaccinated," as the states with the lowest vaccination rates suffer the worst outbreaks.

