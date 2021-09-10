Asia-Pacific stocks nudge higher as investors monitor Chinese tech stocks

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific edged higher in Friday morning trade, as investors await the market open in Hong Kong to watch for reaction in regulation-hit sectors such as video games and private education.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.3% while the Topix index advanced 0.38%. South Korea's Kospi edged 0.33% higher.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.44%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.1% higher.

Regulatory concerns surrounding sectors such as video games and private education could continue weighing on Chinese stocks in Hong Kong on Friday.

The South China Morning Post on Thursday reported that the Chinese government will suspend approvals for new online games in the country, sending gaming stocks tumbling. Later, however, the media outlet corrected the report to instead say regulators will slow the approvals process.