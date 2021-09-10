Singapore pivots to living with Covid, refrains from tightening measures even as cases rise

People walk and cycle on a bridge leading away from the Merlion statue in the Marina Bay area of Singapore on Saturday, 22 May 2021. Joseph Nair | NurPhoto | Getty Images

SINGAPORE — Singapore has refrained from tightening social-distancing measures even as the highly infectious delta variant has driven Covid-19 cases up sharply, while the country shifts to a long-term strategy of living with the coronavirus. "The rapid and exponential rise in daily infections that we are experiencing now is what every country that seeks to live with Covid-19 has to go through at some point," Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said at a media briefing Friday. Singapore has one of the highest vaccination rates globally, with 81% of the population fully vaccinated, data from the health ministry showed. Cases have been rising rapidly, from an average of 76 a day a fortnight ago to 288 a day in the past week, the ministry said in a Friday statement. At the current trajectory, the number of cases could soon reach 1,000 per day, it added.

But the number of serious cases has remained low. As of Thursday, there were 26 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and seven critical cases in intensive care units, said the health ministry. Still, the city-state wants to limit the number of deaths from Covid and avoid overwhelming its hospitals, said Ong. That's why the government is not opening up the economy further for now, added the minister. "Practically every country that has gone through this kind of transmission wave has suffered hospital collapses and high death tolls — we want to avoid that," said Ong. He added that if the country can achieve that, it will not have to return to a "long, hard lockdown."