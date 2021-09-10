England v India: Fifth Test at Old Trafford called off due to potential Covid-19 cases in tourists' camp

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: India captain Virat Kohli (left) celebrates the moment of victory during the Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five between England and India at The Kia Oval on September 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

The fifth Test between England and India has been called off with the tourists forfeiting the match after they were unable to field a team due to a rise in Covid-19 cases in their camp.

India cancelled a practice session on Thursday ahead of the match after a member of their support staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive during India's fourth Test victory at The Oval.

In a statement, the ECB said: "Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are unable to field a team and will instead forfeit the match."

The outcome means the five-Test series is drawn 2-2.