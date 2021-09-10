From student loans to Covid layoffs, here's how to deal with the money stress keeping you up at night

Money and mental health are connected.

Financial problems can make you stressed, anxious or depressed, and those feelings, in turn, can have a big impact on your finances.

In fact, anxious or stressed adults are more likely to engage in costly financial behaviors, including withdrawing cash from retirement accounts and borrowing from high-cost financial services firms, according to a report from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Investor Education Foundation and the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center.

To help combat these emotions, start talking to yourself, your partner and your family members, suggests licensed marriage and family therapist Dr. George James, chief innovation officer and senior staff therapist at the non-profit Council for Relationships.

More from Invest in You:

How to prevent fear and anxiety from ruining your financial life

Op-ed: Why your financial problems make perfect sense to a psychologist

These 6 psychological biases may be holding you back from building wealth

Otherwise, you might wind up emotionally blocked and end up doing something you might not really want to do.

"Don't try to take your emotions out of it but just be aware of how your emotions might influence it and you can actually be able to make the decision that you need to for you and those you love," said James, who participated in CNBC's Invest in You: Mind Over Money Facebook Live on Thursday, hosted by CNBC Senior Personal Finance Correspondent Sharon Epperson.

It's also important to know you aren't alone.

"If you are financially stressed, if you are not sure what you are doing, if you made financial mistakes, welcome to the club," said certified financial planner and financial psychologist Dr. Brad Klontz, who also took part in the Facebook Live.

"It is a learning process," he said. "Many of us weren't taught what we need to know.

"Just be gentle with yourself."

Here are some strategies to help ease your financial anxiety, depending on your situation.