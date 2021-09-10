Santoli’s Friday market notes: The S&P 500’s latest slip brings it closer to a key level for investors

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
- A slow bleed lower through the week. Not a rush for the exits, but a hesitancy to add equity risk given a sense that the fundamental soft patch and policy trigger points have opened a window for seasonal weakness to manifest.