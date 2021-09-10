CNBC Pro

Santoli’s Friday market notes: The S&P 500’s latest slip brings it closer to a key level for investors

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Share
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • A slow bleed lower through the week. Not a rush for the exits, but a hesitancy to add equity risk given a sense that the fundamental soft patch and policy trigger points have opened a window for seasonal weakness to manifest.

More In Santoli on Stocks

CNBC ProSantoli’s Thursday market notes: The S&P 500 level to watch to tell if this sell-off is serious
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli’s Wednesday market notes: S&P 500 backslides as Wall Street strategists warn of tough times
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProThe core financial markets are operating rather rationally, even as pockets of craziness come and go
Michael Santoli
Read More