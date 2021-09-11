Politics

In pictures: A nation marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
Amanda Macias@amanda_m_macias
A detail of the 9/11 Memorial is seen on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021.
Mike Segar | Reuters

On September 11, 2001, 19 militants affiliated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four commercial airliners with the purpose of carrying out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane slammed into the Pentagon just outside of Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The coordinated attacks killed thousands of people and injured scores more, making it the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil. The devastating terror attacks propelled the nation into what would become its longest war.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania on Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The Bidens will be accompanied by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, as well as former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during their visit to Lower Manhattan in New York City.

In Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the Bidens will join Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, along with former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush.

Biden's visits come less than two weeks after the last U.S. troops departed Afghanistan on Aug. 31, effectively ending America's nearly 20-year war in response to the 2001 attacks.

Here are some of the scenes from the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Sergeant Edwin Morales holds a photo of his cousin Rubin Correa from Engine 74 by the Tribute in Light installation ahead of the 20th anniversary

Sergeant Edwin Morales holds a photo of his cousin Rubin Correa from Engine 74 by the Tribute in Light installation ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in New York City, U.S., September 10, 2021.
Mario Anzuoni | Reuters

A man mourns at the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks

A man mourns at the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021.
Mike Segar | Reuters

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden stand with former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

(L-R) Former President Bill Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

Katie Mascali is comforted by her fiance Andre Jabban as they stand near the name of her father Joseph Mascali, with FDNY Rescue 5

Katie Mascali is comforted by her fiance Andre Jabban as they stand near the name of her father Joseph Mascali, with FDNY Rescue 5, as they attend ceremonies on September 11, 2021, marking the attacks on the World Trade Center in Manhattan.
Craig Ruttle | AFP | Getty Images

A family member of 9/11 victims pays respect at FDNY Ten House 

A family member of 9/11 victims pays respect at FDNY Ten House during the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2021.
Amr Alfiky | Reuters

President Biden with former President Obama and Clinton stand for the national anthem

(L-R) Former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Bien, First Lady Jill Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Bloomberg's partner Diana Taylor, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) stand for the national anthem during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City.
Chip Somodevilla | AFP | Getty Images

A member of the FDNY stands by the north reflecting pool

A member of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) stands by the north reflecting pool at the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021.
Mike Segar | Reuters

A rose lays on a bench at the National 9/11 Pentagon

A rose lays on a bench at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial on September 11, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia.
Win McNamee | Getty Images

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley stand for the national anthem during the Pentagon 9/11 observance ceremony

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley stand for the national anthem during the Pentagon 9/11 observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial on September 11, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia.
Win McNamee | Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony in New York City

US musician Bruce Springsteen performs a song during a ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, on September 11, 2021.
Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

A bell is rung during a moment of silence during the 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony

A bell is rung during a moment of silence during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York.
Chip Somodevilla | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. service members attend the Pentagon 9/11 observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial

U.S. service members attend the Pentagon 9/11 observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial on September 11, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia.
Win McNamee | Getty Images

Security is seen during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa.

Security is seen during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2021.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

"That is the nation I know": Former President George W. Bush speaks in Shanksville, Pa.

Former US President George W. Bush speaks during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2021.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Shanksville, PA

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2021.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

Family members and loved ones of victims attend the annual September 11 Commemoration Ceremony

Family members and loved ones of victims attend the annual September 11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City U.S., September 11, 2021.
Chip Somodevilla | Reuters

Names of victims of the 9/11 attacks are seen on a screen in Times Square

Names of victims of the 9/11 attacks are seen on a screen in Times Square during the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2021.
Jeenah Moon | Reuters

Flags mark the 20th anniversary at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif.

A man touches a flag during the 14th annual Waves of Flags on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks in Alumni Park at Pepperdine University on September 10, 2021 in Malibu, California.
David McNew | Getty Images

A person touches the name of a victim on the 9/11 Memorial 

A person touches the name of a victim on the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021.
Mike Segar | Reuters