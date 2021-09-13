U.S.-bound Afghan evacuation flights will be halted for a week after measles cases

Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at Hamad International Airport in Qatar's capital Doha on the first flight carrying foreigners out of the Afghan capital since the conclusion of the US withdrawal last month, September 9, 2021.

WASHINGTON — Inbound flights of Afghan refugees to the United States will remain suspended for at least another week, a White House spokeswoman said Monday, after four cases of measles were discovered among recently arrived Afghans.

The flights, which were first halted Friday, "will remain paused for at least 7 additional days," deputy White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Boise, Idaho. A White House official later clarified this meant a week from Monday, not a week from last Friday.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can be spread through coughing or sneezing. In 2000, the Centers for Disease Control declared that measles was no longer being transmitted among Americans.

The Afghans who were diagnosed with measles "are being housed separately in accordance with public health guidelines, and the CDC has begun full contact tracing," Jean-Pierre said.

The tens of thousands of Afghan refugees who are currently housed on U.S. army bases are being administered "critical immunizations including [measles, mumps and rubella]," Jean-Pierre said.

"We will soon begin vaccinating Afghans for MMR while they are still overseas," she added.

All of those arriving as part of Operation Allies Welcome are required to be vaccinated for the measles as a condition of entry.

It was unclear Monday precisely how many U.S.-bound Afghans remained at the dozens of American and allied military bases around the world that agreed to take in refugees during the massive airlift in the last two weeks of August.

By the end of September, the United States anticipates it will admit approximately 65,000 refugees through Operation Allies Welcome.