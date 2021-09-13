With football betting in full swing, don't forget the IRS will want to know about your winnings

Algerina Perna | Baltimore Sun | MCT | Getty Images

It appears Americans are definitely ready to bet on football. Heading into the National Football League's 102nd season — which kicked off last week — about 45.2 million Americans said they plan to wager on games, up about 36% from a year ago, according to research from the American Gaming Association. The growth comes as half of states now offer legalized sports betting and more are gearing up to do so. That means your winning bets could be subject to taxation even before it reaches you, depending on how big it is. And if you win money through unregulated channels, you're expected to fess up to the IRS at tax time.

"Whether you enjoy bets on races, join a fantasy football league, join friends at bingo — or have other gambling hobbies — the winnings are fully taxable and you must report the income on your [tax] return," said Susan Allen, senior manager for tax policy & advocacy with the American Institute of CPAs. Since the Supreme Court overturned a federal law in 2018 that had banned sports betting in most places, the number of states that have legalized the activity has reached 32, with 26 of them plus Washington, D.C., with betting available, the gaming association said. Another five states' systems may be operational by the end of the season. Generally speaking, if you win more than $600 for a sports wager and the amount is 300 times the original bet, the payor is required to withhold 24% of your winnings for federal taxes, according to the IRS.