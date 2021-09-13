Ford hires Lowe's executive to lead automaker's data and software transformation

Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley walks to speak at a news conference at the Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan, September 17, 2020.

DETROIT – Ford Motor has hired an online retail sales veteran as its new chief digital and information officer – marking the second high-profile appointment to CEO Jim Farley's executive team in the past week.

The automaker said Monday that Mike Amend, who was most recently president of online for Lowe's, will oversee Ford's data, software and technology, effective immediately. Those are key areas to Farley's Ford+ turnaround plan that's designed to reposition the automaker to generate more recurring revenue through software services.

"Mike adds dimension to our team as we use technology and software to transform our company and transportation from the inside-out," Farley said in a statement. "Ford has always been an innovator in vehicles; now we're taking our digital capabilities to new levels to further differentiate ourselves with customers and from competitors."