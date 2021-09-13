Prince Andrew attorney will challenge sex lawsuit by Jeffrey Epstein accuser, disputes jurisdiction and service

Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves the headquarters of Crossrail at Canary Wharf on March 7, 2011 in London, England. Prince Andrew is under increasing pressure after a series of damaging revelations about him surfaced, including criticism over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, an American financier.

A new attorney for Prince Andrew of Britain on Monday said he will challenge a lawsuit against him by one of Jeffrey Epstein's many accusers on the grounds of jurisdiction and an argument the court action has not been legally served on the prince.

The lawyer, Andrew Brettler of Los Angeles, flagged his intention to make those arguments in a document filed hours before a hearing in New York court for the suit filed last month by Virginia Giuffre.

No other lawyer had previously filed an appearance on Prince Andrew's behalf, much less responded in a court filing to Giuffre's lawsuit.

Giuffre claims the Duke of York sexually abused her two decades ago in New York, London and in the U.S. Virgin Islands when she was underage, and in the clutches of the prince's friend Epstein and Epstein's accused procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre "was regularly abused by Epstein and was lent out by Epstein to other powerful men for sexual purposes," her suit alleges.

Giuffre's suit says that she was "was also forced to have sex with Defendant, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, at [Epstein's] and Maxwell's direction."

Prince Andrew has denied Giuffre's allegations and claims he has no memory of even meeting her, despite the existence of a photograph that appears to show them smiling and standing next to each other as Maxwell broadly beams in the background.