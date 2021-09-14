41% of Americans say it's 'going to take a miracle' to be ready for retirement, report finds

In this article KN-FR

Retirement is looking less and less like a given, at least in the United States. Overall, 59% of Americans said they accept that they will have to keep working longer, while 36% now believe that they will never have enough money to be able to retire, according to the latest data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index. Even more — roughly 41% — said their ability to be financially secure in retirement is "going to take a miracle," the report found.

The Covid pandemic has taken a heavy toll on Americans' feelings about their own retirement security. Among the top concerns is how significant increases in government spending to get the economy back on track will lead to decreases in Social Security benefits. Already, the Treasury Department said the Social Security trust fund most Americans rely on for their retirement will run out of money sooner than expected. The outlook, aggravated by the pandemic, also threatens to shrink retirement payments and increase health-care costs for older Americans.

At the same time, the pandemic set retirement savers back, especially younger workers. About 13% of Generation Y decreased their retirement plan contributions and 11% withdrew money from their retirement accounts to make ends meet, the Natixis report found. Among Generation X, 15% reduced their retirement plan contributions and 9% took a withdrawal. Low interest rates and higher inflation pose additional problems for long-term financial security, according to Natixis, which polled 750 individual investors. "People are really aware of the critical risks they are facing, and they've all been exacerbated by the pandemic," said Dave Goodsell, executive director at Natixis' Center for Investor Insight.

The U.S. is losing ground

Natixis' annual ranking compares countries based on the finances, material well-being, health and quality of life they offer in retirement. This year, the U.S. fell one spot to number 17 out of 44 countries. Compared to 2020, the U.S. scored lower in three of the four categories, including health, quality of life and finances, mostly due to a shortened life expectancy, lower ratings on overall happiness and the environment as well as higher levels of government debt.

