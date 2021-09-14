Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says he's concerned about Congress not raising debt ceiling

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy urged Congress on Tuesday to raise the nation's debt ceiling, warning that a failure to address the issue could result in a hit to consumer confidence.

"If you look at our debt commitments, and you look at where the debt ceiling is, it's a little concerning," Jassy told "TechCheck" co-host Jon Fortt in an interview that aired Tuesday morning.

"I think it's scary for consumer confidence and for confidence in U.S. businesses and potential credit ratings if we don't make sure that we raise that debt ceiling," Jassy added.

The debt ceiling is a cap set by Congress on how much the government can borrow in order to pay its debts. Once the ceiling is reached, lawmakers must raise or suspend the ceiling before the Treasury Department can issue more debt.

A two-year suspension of the debt ceiling that was passed in 2019 expired at the end of July. In August, the Treasury Department invoked "extraordinary measures" to conserve cash.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week warned the U.S. has until some point in October before the department exhausts its extended efforts to prevent what would be a historic default on U.S. debt.

Congress is expected to address the issue this week after returning from its August recess.

"I know that's going to be debated in Washington, but I hope we take care of it sooner than later in Congress," Jassy said.

The debt ceiling issue comes after the U.S. government has "had to spend at unprecedented levels to keep our citizens safe" amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jassy said.