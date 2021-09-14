LIVE UPDATES
Apple unveils new low-cost iPad and iPad mini
Apple is holding its big fall press event on Tuesday, where it's expected to launch new products including iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods. The company's hype-filled launches are a signature characteristic for Apple, although this will be the seventh event held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Apple is about to announce its new iPhones during a streaming event that starts at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
This year's model, which might be called the iPhone 12s or iPhone 13, is expected to offer relatively minor upgrades compared to last year, but analysts have suggested new cameras on all versions and improved screens on the higher-end Pro models.
Apple will also likely use the event to introduce its new Series 7 Apple Watches. Bloomberg said recently the new models will have larger screens but won't have any new advanced health tracking features. New AirPods may also make an appearance.
The products will help keep Apple's momentum going ahead of its biggest quarter of the year — the period from October to December when customers around the world buy new gadgets for the holidays.
Apple CEO Tim Cook moved onto product announcements, starting with a new iPad. The video was recorded in an empty auditorium.
Apple's lowest-cost iPad, simply called iPad, is getting an update with a faster processor and a better, 12 megapixel front-facing camera for better video calls, like on Zoom. It's got a wider lens to capture more people in a single scene and can have an LTE wireless connection.
It costs $329 with 64GB of storage. That's more storage but the same starting price as before. It goes on sale next week.
Apple also announced a new iPad Mini, which has a smaller screen. It has a redesign featuring new, flatter design language, like the iPhone 12. It has smaller bezels and comes in several colors, including purple.
— Kif Leswing
Apple previews shows on its streaming service, Apple TV+
Apple opened its show not with new hardware, but with a short video highlighting some of its shows on its Apple TV+ streaming service. Apple is bankrolling billions of dollars of new video content, including shows starring Reese Witherspoon and Jon Stewart. It costs $4.99 per month or is bundled with other Apple services, and the company has never revealed subscriber numbers. — Kif Leswing
Event kicks off with montage of California landscapes, Cook takes the stage
Invites to this event sported the tagline "California streaming," and it is opening with a music video taking place in several major California landmarks, including among the redwood trees and in Los Angeles downtown. Apple's headquarters is in Cupertino, California, a suburb of San Jose.
Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage shortly afterwards, and praised the state, calling it a place for people with big ambitions and big dreams. — Kif Leswing
Over 300,000 viewers have tuned into Apple's YouTube livestream
Five minutes before Apple's show is due to start, 352,908 people are streaming the event on YouTube. It's a sign that Apple still can generate immense consumer demand for its new gadgets through its coordinated launch events.
Last year, over 1.5 million people tuned into Apple's September livestream launch, which did not include the iPhone 12 announcement.
The product launch is also being streamed on Apple's website. — Kif Leswing
Apple should announce an iOS 15 release date today
Apple's next big iPhone software update, iOS 15, will ship on the newest iPhones. But that means we should also expect a release date for the software on older iPhones. Last year, Apple released iOS 14 on Sept. 16. even though the new iPhones didn't launch until October. I expect we'll see the iOS 15 release pegged sometime in the coming weeks.
IOS 15 includes a lot of new updates. It has support for FaceTime calls with Android and Windows users and changes to iMessage that help you keep track of photos and links people have sent you.
One of my favorite features, Focus, lets you turn off notifications from certain apps when you want your iPhone to stop bugging you. Apple is working to add drivers licenses into Apple Wallet, too. But FaceTime SharePlay, which will let you watch shows on Disney+, Apple TV+ and other supported apps with friends, won't be available right at launch.
-- Todd Haselton
Apple's online store is down, per tradition
Customers who want to buy some products on Apple.com will have to wait until the launch event today is over. Apple has stopped taking orders on its online store, as is its tradition going back for decades. "Be right back," Apple's website says to customers trying to place an order.
Apple has the technology to update its store without downtime, but it keeps the practice going because now customers won't buy last year's iPhone at last year's prices minutes before the new one is revealed. It also builds hype for Tuesday's launch — at the expense of a few hours of sales it probably makes up when the site goes back online.
--Kif Leswing
Tim Cook teases announcements from Joshua Tree National Park
Earlier on Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook teased the iPhone event on Twitter with a post showing a picture that appeared to be snapped in Joshua Tree National Park.
"Good morning from somewhere a little different this time," Cook said in the tweet. "We're California streaming in 3 hours! See you soon."
Since the start of the pandemic, Apple has streamed pre-recorded events from its headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. Before the pandemic, Apple typically invited its partners and the press to splashy events held at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus.
-- Todd Haselton
Will supply constraints affect new iPhone pricing?
It's no secret computer chip shortages are impacting industries from cars to smartphones. Apple even gave a warning during its last earnings call that iPhone production could feel the constraints.
So, if it's costing Apple more to produce iPhones this year, will Apple have to raise prices to keep its margins? Or will it eat the costs to keep iPhone prices the same?
We've seen mixed reactions from other tech hardware makers. Roku, for example, said in its last earnings report that it kept its TV streaming devices the same price even though supply constraints were increasing production costs.
On the other hand, Sonos recently raised prices of some of its products to make up for the increased production costs.
We'll see how Apple deals with the issue when it announces iPhone pricing towards the end of its event Tuesday.
--Steve Kovach