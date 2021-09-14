Apple unveils new low-cost iPad and iPad mini

Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the opening of the new Apple Tower Theater retail store at Apple Tower Theatre on June 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Apple is about to announce its new iPhones during a streaming event that starts at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

This year's model, which might be called the iPhone 12s or iPhone 13, is expected to offer relatively minor upgrades compared to last year, but analysts have suggested new cameras on all versions and improved screens on the higher-end Pro models.

Apple will also likely use the event to introduce its new Series 7 Apple Watches. Bloomberg said recently the new models will have larger screens but won't have any new advanced health tracking features. New AirPods may also make an appearance.

The products will help keep Apple's momentum going ahead of its biggest quarter of the year — the period from October to December when customers around the world buy new gadgets for the holidays.

