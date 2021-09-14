More than 80% say they'd change their behavior to fight climate change, but U.S. conservatives lag

Climate change is getting personal.

Four in five people are willing to make changes to how they work and live to help reduce the effects of global climate change, according to new data released Tuesday from the Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan fact tank.

Only 19% of those surveyed reported they would be willing to make only a few or no changes at all to help reduce the effects of global climate change.

People are worried that climate change is going to impact their own lives: 72% of the people surveyed are very or somewhat concerned that global climate change will harm them personally at some point in their lifetime. Meanwhile, 27% of those surveyed are not too concerned or not at all concerned that climate change will harm them personally in their lifetime.

The data comes from a survey of 18,850 people in advanced economies.

From March 12 to May 26, 2021, Pew Research Center surveyed 16,254 adults over the phone in Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the UK, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

From Feb. 1 to 7, Pew Research Center surveyed 2,596 U.S. adults online and the responses were weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories.