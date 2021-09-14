Judge denies bond for man who had weapons in swastika-tagged pickup parked near DNC headquarters

United States Capitol Police arrested a California man who had multiple knives in his truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters. Source: Capitol Police Twitter.

A judge Tuesday ordered a California man to be held without bond, a day after he was arrested near the Democratic National Committee Headquarters in Washington, D.C., where police say they found weapons in a pickup truck displaying white supremacist symbols. Court documents showed the man, 44-year-old Donald Craighead of Oceanside, California, making a series of racist, bigoted and otherwise bizarre comments to law enforcement officers before and after his arrest. Craighead "exhibited signs of possible mental illness" throughout an interview with two special agents Tuesday morning, the officers said in a court filing summarizing the incident.

"Specifically, the defendant advised that prior to being stopped by the police, he was 'patrolling' for individuals that were trying to change his magnetic frequency, and the gay families behind the September 11th attack that have stalked him for years," the agents wrote. Craighead was charged in Washington Superior Court with carrying a dangerous weapon outside his home or place of business. An attorney for Craighead pleaded not guilty on his behalf and told the judge that "most of his history, with the exception of one incident," is nonviolent. Magistrate Judge Lloyd Nolan Jr. ordered him detained without bond until his next court date Sept. 28.

Craighead's arrest early Monday morning came less than a week before people were set to gather at the Capitol for a rally in support of the hundreds jailed in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol invasion. The Capitol police are monitoring "concerning online chatter" surrounding that rally. The department said it will put up a temporary fence around the Capitol building, and that it will be prepared to deputize outside law enforcement officers.