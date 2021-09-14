Giving Covid booster shots to healthy people is 'not right,' WHO says in plea to wealthy nations

World Health Organization officials called again for wealthy nations to stop distributing Covid vaccine booster doses in hopes of making more doses available for poorer countries with lagging immunization rates.

The WHO lacks sufficient scientific data to condone the widespread use of boosters, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing Tuesday. The organization has worked to address vaccine inequities since last winter, asking world leaders Sept. 8 to impose a moratorium on third doses through the end of the year to redirect surplus vaccines to low-income nations.

"There are countries with less than 2% vaccination coverage, most of them in Africa, who are not even getting their first and second dose" Tedros said. "And starting with boosters, especially giving it to healthy populations, is really not right."

In Africa, just under 3.5% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, WHO officials said. The WHO reiterated its approval for the administration of booster doses for the immunocompromised, but said Africa was on track to miss the director-general's goal of a 10% vaccination rate in every country by the end of the year.