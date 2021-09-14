House Democrats push for permanent earned income tax credit expansion

President Joe Biden speaks alongside US Vice President Kamala Harris (3rd L), as he holds a meeting with US Senators, including Ben Cardin (L), Democrat of Maryland, Jim Inhofe (2nd L), Republican of Oklahoma, Tom Carper (2nd R), Democrat of Delaware, and Shelley Moore Capito (R), Republican of West Virginia, about infrastructure improvements, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 11, 2021.

House Democrats have unveiled a comprehensive package of social and climate change proposals, including a boost for millions of Americans with a permanent expansion of the earned income tax credit.

The earned income tax credit provides a write-off for low- to moderate-income families. Taxpayers must have earned income — wages and payments not including investments — and the credit may increase for families with eligible children.

"The earned income tax credit is a proven boost for people who do important jobs but receive low pay," said Kris Cox, deputy director of federal tax policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

"And there's been a major flaw in that it has really left out adults who don't raise children in the home," she said.

The credit is a percentage of earnings, and it's refundable, meaning it may reduce someone's tax bill or provide a refund, even if it's more than what they owe.

Previously, workers without children have received little benefit from the earned income tax credit. However, the American Rescue Plan increased the benefit for these individuals up to $1,502 in 2021, almost triple the former write-off.