Millionaire taxes would increase 11% in 2023 under House Democrat plan

Households earning $1 million or more would see their taxes rise by almost 11%, on average, in 2023 due to reforms proposed by House Democrats, according to Joint Committee on Taxation estimates published Tuesday. They'd pay an extra $96,000 that year, and their average tax rate would increase to 37.3% from 30.2%, according to the projections. Meanwhile, Democrats' policies would give an average tax cut to all households with incomes less than $200,000. For example, those with $20,000 to $30,000 of income would get an 87% reduction in their federal taxes in 2023, amounting to more than $18,700 of tax savings, according to the Committee estimates.

"The president campaigned on 'No one under $400,000 gets a tax increase,'" according to James Hines Jr., an economics professor at the University of Michigan and research director at its Office of Tax Policy Research. "This has tightly constrained every policy decision [Democrats] have made. They want to be able to say they lived up to that promise." As is customary, the Joint Committee on Taxation doesn't break down tax impacts using a $400,000 income demarcation. However, they do so for the $200,000 to $500,000 income group. This cohort would see its tax bill rise slightly — by 0.3%, or $2,900 — in 2023, according to the estimates. That increase is likely entirely shouldered by those with more than $400,000 of income, Hines said.

Tax policies