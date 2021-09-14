UK sets out pandemic plan for fall and winter; booster shots for over 50s to begin next week

LONDON — U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday outlined the government's fall-winter plan to tackle the coronavirus crisis, detailing a series of policies aimed at averting the need for more lockdowns.

His comments come shortly after British officials gave the green light to offer Covid-19 vaccine boosters to vulnerable people and everyone aged over 50-years-old six months after their second dose.

The U.K.'s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said it recommended that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was used for the booster dose, or alternatively a half-dose of a Moderna shot.

Javid said he had accepted this advice from the JCVI, and the National Health Service in England expects to begin next week. Wales' health minister has accepted JCVI's advice on booster vaccines.

Health and care policy is devolved across the U.K., with different provisions made in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Separately, all children aged 12 to 15 years old in England will be offered one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. The move, which follows in the footsteps of many other countries, is designed to help reduce disruption to education.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to comment further on the country's fall-winter Covid plan when he hosts a press conference from Downing Street later this afternoon.

It is expected that Johnson will declare that he is firmly opposed to introducing lockdown measures once again. He is also seen as likely to scrap the country's so-called "traffic light" system for overseas travel and higher-risk "red list" countries are expected to be significantly reduced.