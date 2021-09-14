Watch SEC Chair Gensler discuss the agency’s oversight, including crypto, before the Senate

Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler testifies at a U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing on systemic risk and market oversight on Capitol Hill in Washington May 22, 2012.

Senate lawmakers are slated to grill Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler over the agency's oversight, including regulation over cryptocurrency markets, on Tuesday.

Gensler is expected to be asked about on bitcoin, stablecoins and other digital assets from senators on both sides of the political aisle.

"We just don't have enough investor protection in crypto finance, issuance, trading, or lending," Gensler said in prepared remarks. "Frankly, at this time, it's more like the Wild West or the old world of 'buyer beware' that existed before the securities laws were enacted. This asset class is rife with fraud, scams, and abuse in certain applications."

