Here's who would be affected by House Democrats' potential tax changes

House Democrats outlined the tax hikes on corporations and wealthy individuals they are considering to finance their desired investments in the social safety net and climate policy in draft legislation released Monday.

The biggest changes include raising the top corporate tax rate from 21% to 26.5% on over $5 million in income, and the top individual marginal tax rate for individuals earning over $400,000 per year and married couples earning over $450,000 from 37% to 39.6% starting in 2022. In addition, the IRS would receive nearly $80 billion over the next decade to beef up tax enforcement, another way Democrats plan to bring in additional revenue.

The tax increases would raise over $2 trillion over the next decade, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates. The money is meant to offset some of the estimated $3.5 trillion the White House aims to spend on reducing child poverty and addressing climate change, among other goals.

The Ways and Means Committee, which writes tax legislation, will debate and mark up the bill this week. It is possible that the provisions will change before the final bill passes.

The proposed tax increases are far less than what President Joe Biden has himself suggested, as Democrats attempt to appeal to members of their party who do not want to increase rates.

Here are some of the major provisions in the current draft.